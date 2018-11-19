Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in CNOOC Ltd (CEO)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,338 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $31,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.82.

CEO stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.53. 1,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,598. CNOOC Ltd has a 1-year low of $132.62 and a 1-year high of $202.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $3.8217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.38%. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio is 73.66%.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

