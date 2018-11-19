Torchmark Corp Purchases 3,162 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Torchmark Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 100.0% of Torchmark Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Torchmark Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $181,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after purchasing an additional 37,863 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,422. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.42 and a 1 year high of $270.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

