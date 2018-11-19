Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of PACCAR worth $15,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 84,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in PACCAR by 3.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 11.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 15.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in PACCAR by 28.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $38,695.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,126.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Pigott sold 194,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $11,415,195.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,080,449 shares in the company, valued at $181,253,619.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,262 shares of company stock worth $11,490,110 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.87.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.44. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $79.69.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

