Toronto Dominion Bank Has $16.30 Million Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,590 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $16,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Independent Order of Foresters bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

In related news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $159,384.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,080.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,785 shares of company stock worth $499,512 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.36.

NYSE:TAP opened at $64.74 on Monday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $55.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/toronto-dominion-bank-has-16-30-million-stake-in-molson-coors-brewing-co-tap.html.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.