Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) PT Lowered to C$78.00 at Barclays

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective cut by Barclays from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$85.15.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$72.62 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$69.21 and a one year high of C$80.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.91999977130268 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, insider Michael George Rhodes sold 25,824 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.98, for a total value of C$2,039,579.52.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

