Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Position in Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 92,891 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $966,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 53.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in the second quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in the second quarter valued at about $186,000.

Shares of NYSE:WRD traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 0.08. Wildhorse Resource Development Corp has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $29.67.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.05 million. Wildhorse Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wildhorse Resource Development Corp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRD. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 target price on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wildhorse Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

Wildhorse Resource Development Company Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

