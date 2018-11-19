Total Energy Services Inc (TOT) Director Buys C$10,898.40 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin purchased 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,898.40.

TOT stock opened at C$9.75 on Monday. Total Energy Services Inc has a 1 year low of C$9.17 and a 1 year high of C$15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOT. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Total Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

