Total SA (TOT) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,369 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 2,993.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,285,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,048,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,475,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $210,498,000 after acquiring an additional 874,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Total by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,114,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $188,615,000 after acquiring an additional 320,069 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Total by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,935,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 24,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Total by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,826,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $171,195,000 after acquiring an additional 158,954 shares in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $57.11 on Monday. Total SA has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Total had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $54.72 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

