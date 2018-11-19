Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,426,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 215,339 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.33% of Total System Services worth $239,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSS. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSS opened at $88.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Total System Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $100.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Total System Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Total System Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

