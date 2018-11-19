Tractor Supply (TSCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tractor Supply has outperformed the industry in a year, courtesy of its focus on store growth initiatives, ONETractor plan and investment in everyday businesses. The company delivered solid third-quarter 2018 results, which marked an earnings and sales beat in four of the last five quarters. Results gained from robust comps performance driven by ongoing efforts to build customer loyalty and enhance digital capabilities. Moreover, the company’s upbeat outlook for 2018 drives optimism. Further, Tractor Supply is set to gain from robust omni-channel efforts and rewards program. It is also working to strike a balance between initiatives, and investments in stores and distribution centers with strict cost disciplines and operational efficiencies. However, higher SG&A expenses are weighing on margins, which might hurt the company’s profitability. Stiff industry competition and volatility in raw material prices are additional headwinds.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.09.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $97.65.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $520,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 21,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $1,894,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,626 shares of company stock worth $22,232,974. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

