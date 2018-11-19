Traders Buy KKR & Co Inc (KKR) on Weakness Following Analyst Downgrade

Traders purchased shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) on weakness during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $23.00. $70.10 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $13.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $56.47 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, KKR & Co Inc had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. KKR & Co Inc traded down ($0.73) for the day and closed at $21.10

Several other research firms also recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.87.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 11,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $188,777.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 52,829 shares of company stock valued at $840,424.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,636,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $686,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,775 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

