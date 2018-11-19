Traders Buy Shares of Hilton Hotels (HLT) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $111.73 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $53.33 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $58.40 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Hilton Hotels had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. Hilton Hotels traded down ($1.84) for the day and closed at $71.20

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 63.76%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,269,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 12.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 27.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 5.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

