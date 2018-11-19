Traders Sell Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) on Strength (MRK)

Traders sold shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $136.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $297.26 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $160.91 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Merck & Co., Inc. had the highest net out-flow for the day. Merck & Co., Inc. traded up $0.29 for the day and closed at $76.35
A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.
The stock has a market cap of $205.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.
Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $7,534,524.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $19,611,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 971,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,103,814.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,279,104 shares of company stock worth $92,845,846 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 13,975,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,623 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 7,131,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,880,000 after purchasing an additional 473,006 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,115,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:MRK)
Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.
