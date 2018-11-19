Traders Sell Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) on Strength (MRK)

Traders sold shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $136.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $297.26 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $160.91 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Merck & Co., Inc. had the highest net out-flow for the day. Merck & Co., Inc. traded up $0.29 for the day and closed at $76.35

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $205.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $7,534,524.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $19,611,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 971,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,103,814.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,279,104 shares of company stock worth $92,845,846 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 13,975,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,623 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 7,131,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,880,000 after purchasing an additional 473,006 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,115,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Traders Sell Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) on Strength (MRK)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/traders-sell-shares-of-merck-co-inc-mrk-on-strength-mrk.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.