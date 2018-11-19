TransAct Technologies (TACT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ: TACT):

11/16/2018 – TransAct Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/9/2018 – TransAct Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

11/7/2018 – TransAct Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2018 – TransAct Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $16.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2018 – TransAct Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

TransAct Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.67. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 7.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

In other news, Chairman Bart C. Shuldman sold 3,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $49,852.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Graham Y. Tanaka sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $48,658.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,465 shares of company stock worth $457,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,156 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 149,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

