Traverse Energy (TVL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Traverse Energy Ltd. (CVE:TVL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 365000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, GMP Securities downgraded Traverse Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$0.10 to C$0.05 in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Traverse Energy (CVE:TVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Traverse Energy Ltd. will post -0.0319999974400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Traverse Energy Company Profile (CVE:TVL)

Traverse Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include the Coyote, Michichi, Turin, Duvernay shale, and Watts located in the province of Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its proved plus probable reserves included 5,626 million cubic feet of natural gas and 1,289.6 thousands of barrels of oil and NGL.

