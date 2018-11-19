Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL) Insider Peter Morris Bull Buys 25,000 Shares

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) insider Peter Morris Bull acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,250.00.

TSL opened at C$2.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.59. Tree Island Steel Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.98 and a 1-year high of C$3.66.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tree Island Steel from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as bar/straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

