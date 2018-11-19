TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125,260 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.13% of TRI Pointe Group worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the second quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the second quarter valued at $208,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPH shares. Wedbush set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $14.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

TPH stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

