Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 565 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.20. The company had a trading volume of 584,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.07. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $262,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock worth $8,561,658 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

