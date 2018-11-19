Trollcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $114.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $381,485.00 and approximately $114.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00020951 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00240343 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00001073 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00001192 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 582,306,817 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

