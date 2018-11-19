Trustmark (TRMK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trustmark (NASDAQ: TRMK):

11/8/2018 – Trustmark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

10/30/2018 – Trustmark was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2018 – Trustmark was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2018 – Trustmark had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $36.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Trustmark was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/24/2018 – Trustmark was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/24/2018 – Trustmark was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – Trustmark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

10/6/2018 – Trustmark was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2018 – Trustmark was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

TRMK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.67. 40,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trustmark Corp has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Trustmark Corp alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,802,000 after acquiring an additional 502,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter valued at about $15,382,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 891.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 451,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 14.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after acquiring an additional 111,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,412,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,623,000 after acquiring an additional 107,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.