TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.96% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Ahead of 3Q18 results, we are lowering our estimates as the tanker sector was unable to pull away from the lack of cargoes and oversupply of vessels.””

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TNP. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

TNP stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $289.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $4.64.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.46 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. On average, analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 399,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 68,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 500,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,025,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,217,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

