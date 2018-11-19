Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 53.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,434 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 274.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 182.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $744,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 153,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $5,296,533.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,738.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,435. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

TPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

NYSE:TPB opened at $34.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

