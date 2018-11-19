Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 75.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 391.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 12,000.0% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $212,000.

In other news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $197,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $371,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $64.99 on Monday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

