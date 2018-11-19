Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,679,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,123,000 after purchasing an additional 63,716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 107,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $683,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 474,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other Steel Dynamics news, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,002.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 4th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/twin-capital-management-inc-reduces-stake-in-steel-dynamics-inc-stld.html.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.