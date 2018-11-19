Ubiq Price Down 29.2% Over Last 7 Days (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00006842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $16.20 million and approximately $37,049.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000162 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

