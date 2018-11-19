UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) a €82.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FME. HSBC set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.80 ($117.21) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Independent Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €89.64 ($104.23).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FME stock opened at €70.54 ($82.02) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a 1 year high of €93.82 ($109.09).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.