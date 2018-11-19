UBS Group Begins Coverage on Amedisys (AMED)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) in a report issued on Friday morning, 99wallstreet.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amedisys to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amedisys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America set a $139.00 price target on shares of Amedisys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.08.

Shares of AMED opened at $125.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $128.59.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $417.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David B. Pearce sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $48,440.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,368.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $270,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,694 shares of company stock worth $3,985,200. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,208,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1,086.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

