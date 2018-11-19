UCB (UCBJF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. It also provides therapy in the areas of oncology, immunology, inflammation, allergy and respiratory diseases. UCB delivers small and large molecule solutions to specialists for use in the treatment of severe diseases. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UCB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $87.42 on Friday. UCB has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines and solutions for people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. Its core products include Cimzia for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and Crohn's disease; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; and Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome.

