Umpqua (UMPQ) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “$22.72” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Hovde Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Umpqua has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $24.89.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.37 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,424,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,212,000. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Umpqua by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 258,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 122,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

