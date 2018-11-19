Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Holdings Lowered by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 2.3% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $149.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $115.16 and a 52 week high of $165.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $3,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,713.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $185.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.88.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

