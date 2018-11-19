Uniper (UN01) PT Set at €24.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BNP Paribas set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.19 ($28.13).

ETR UN01 opened at €26.01 ($30.24) on Thursday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €14.14 ($16.44) and a fifty-two week high of €26.64 ($30.98).

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

