Unisys Co. (UIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UIS. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

UIS traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $14.17. 1,603,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,940. The company has a market capitalization of $764.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.48. Unisys has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $20.95.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $688.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.60 million. Unisys had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unisys will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,241 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,533,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 702,521 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,393,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 953,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 407,165 shares during the period.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

