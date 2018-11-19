Unisys (UIS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Unisys' Q3 results benefited from continued focus on increasing the efficiency of its Services delivery engine through increased automation and artificial intelligence. It has a strong product line in its Technology segment, and is expanding its distribution capabilities by building new reseller channels. Unisys is rationalizing its services and solution portfolio by shifting its offerings to cloud-based and software-as-a-service delivery models. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, Unisys operates in a highly volatile industry characterized by rapid technological innovation and continually evolving customer demand patterns. Consequently, Unisys has to continually invest in new technologies which increase operating expenses, thus squeezing margins. Unisys has significant pension obligations which are likely to be a drag on its earnings in the future.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Unisys stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.48. Unisys has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $688.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.60 million. Unisys had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unisys will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

