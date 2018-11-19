United Microelectronics (UMC) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

UMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Nomura cut United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. HSBC cut United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.78 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.19.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $39.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.72 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 172.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 582,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 368,223 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,747,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after buying an additional 757,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

