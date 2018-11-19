United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires 144,422 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 261.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 144,422 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 4.9% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $38,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.6% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 56,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie set a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.54.

FB opened at $139.53 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.77 and a twelve month high of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $405.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.20, for a total value of $129,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,943,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $7,883,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,853,537 shares of company stock valued at $318,057,881. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

