United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,018 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of United Technologies worth $85,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 7,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 546.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 103,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 8,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

NYSE UTX opened at $130.13 on Monday. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $144.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.76%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This is an increase from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/united-technologies-co-utx-shares-bought-by-toronto-dominion-bank.html.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.