United Technologies Co. (UTX) Stake Raised by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises 1.2% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock opened at $130.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $144.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

UTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

