United Therapeutics (UTHR) Given a $105.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) received a $105.00 price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UTHR. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

UTHR traded down $3.93 on Monday, reaching $117.56. The company had a trading volume of 161,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,783. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $152.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.81). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $129,555,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 24.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,944,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,609,000 after buying an additional 387,878 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 53.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,053,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,730,000 after buying an additional 368,613 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,624,000 after buying an additional 235,459 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,028,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,925,000 after buying an additional 115,073 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

