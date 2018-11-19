Uniti Group (UNIT) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UNIT. Cowen set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.80.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

UNIT stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.97 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 95.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $101,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth $132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $211,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 770 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.