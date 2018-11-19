Unum Group (UNM) Shares Bought by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,555,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,260 shares during the period. Unum Group accounts for 6.8% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 2.54% of Unum Group worth $217,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 550,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

UNM opened at $36.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

