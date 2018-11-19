US Bancorp DE Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWD has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.86.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,352,646.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $483,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at $765,708.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,800 shares of company stock worth $1,191,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $81.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $89.30.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.01 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

