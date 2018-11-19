US Bancorp DE Has $1.85 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 297,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 60,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $47.16 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/us-bancorp-de-has-1-85-million-stake-in-spdr-dow-jones-global-real-estate-etf-rwo.html.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.