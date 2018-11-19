US Concrete (USCR) versus Smith-Midland (SMID) Financial Comparison

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) and Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

US Concrete has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith-Midland has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for US Concrete and Smith-Midland, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Concrete 0 0 5 0 3.00 Smith-Midland 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Concrete presently has a consensus target price of $78.60, indicating a potential upside of 120.11%. Given US Concrete’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe US Concrete is more favorable than Smith-Midland.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Smith-Midland shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of US Concrete shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Smith-Midland shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares US Concrete and Smith-Midland’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Concrete $1.34 billion 0.45 $25.51 million $2.71 13.18 Smith-Midland $41.72 million 0.91 $2.68 million N/A N/A

US Concrete has higher revenue and earnings than Smith-Midland.

Profitability

This table compares US Concrete and Smith-Midland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Concrete 1.69% 10.56% 2.46% Smith-Midland 3.00% 4.89% 2.71%

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs. The Aggregate Products segment offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel for use in commercial, industrial, and public works projects. The company also engages in the operation of building materials stores; provision of concrete blocks, lime slurry, and Aridus rapid-drying concrete technology; sale of brokered products; hauling and recycled aggregates operation activities; distribution of aggregates; and operation of industrial waterfront marine terminal and sales yard. It primarily serves concrete sub-contractors, general contractors, governmental agencies, property owners and developers, architects, engineers, and home builders. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Euless, Texas.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries in the United States. The company offers Easi-Set SlenderWall lightweight construction panels, which are exterior cladding systems used for the exterior walls of buildings; and Easi-Set Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use in highway projects, as well as residential, industrial, and commercial purposes. It also provides Easi-Set J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic for construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in communications operations, government applications, utilities installations, and commercial and industrial locations. In addition, it offers Easi-Set utility vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels to absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding. Further, the company licenses its proprietary products and non-proprietary products in the United States, Canada, Belgium, New Zealand, Australia, Mexico, Trinidad, Spain, and Chile. It markets its products through in-house sales force, independent sales representatives, and direct mail to contractors performing public and private construction contracts, such as the construction of commercial buildings, public and private roads and highways, and airports; municipal utilities; and federal, state, and local transportation authorities. Smith-Midland Corporation was founded in 1960 and is based in Midland, Virginia.

