US Ecology Inc (ECOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

ECOL opened at $70.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.51.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. US Ecology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $151.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

In related news, EVP Steven D. Welling sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $692,117.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,225.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Simon G. Bell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $227,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,412.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,457 shares of company stock worth $1,573,483. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in US Ecology by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,997,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,914,000 after acquiring an additional 230,864 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in US Ecology by 4,461.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in US Ecology by 410.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 34,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in US Ecology by 61.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in US Ecology by 74.9% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 24,265 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

