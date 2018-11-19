Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of Utah Medical Products worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 17.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th.

Shares of Utah Medical Products stock opened at $88.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $331.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.57. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.05 and a 12-month high of $117.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

