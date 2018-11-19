Utilico Emerging Market Limited (UEM) to Issue GBX 1.80 Dividend

Utilico Emerging Market Limited (LON:UEM) declared a dividend on Monday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of UEM traded up GBX 1.56 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 199.50 ($2.61). 231,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,652. Utilico Emerging Market has a 52 week low of GBX 194.88 ($2.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 234.60 ($3.07).

In other Utilico Emerging Market news, insider Anthony Muh bought 4,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £8,055.60 ($10,526.07).

About Utilico Emerging Market

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

