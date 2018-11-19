ValueChain (VLC) Price Reaches $0.0228 on Exchanges

ValueChain (CURRENCY:VLC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 19th. In the last week, ValueChain has traded flat against the dollar. One ValueChain token can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ValueChain has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ValueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00135575 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00205643 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.16 or 0.09096072 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008606 BTC.

About ValueChain

ValueChain’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for ValueChain is valuechain.biz.

ValueChain Token Trading

ValueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ValueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ValueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ValueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

