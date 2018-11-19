ValuEngine Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

AXTA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.36.

NYSE AXTA opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 8,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $397,845.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,044.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,602,241. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 81,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 523,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 229,682 shares during the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings systems. It operates through the following segments: Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. The Transportation Coatings segment offers advanced coatings technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles.

