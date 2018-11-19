ValuEngine Upgrades Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AUPH. BidaskClub raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.95.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,280.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 171,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 218,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

