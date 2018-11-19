ValuEngine Upgrades Intec Pharma (NTEC) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 target price on Intec Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on Intec Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Roth Capital started coverage on Intec Pharma in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intec Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of Intec Pharma stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.71. Intec Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intec Pharma will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at $220,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at $2,502,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 484.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 73,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

